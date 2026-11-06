Polymarket Promo Code for NBA Cup Friday Games: Get $25 Trading Bonus

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Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS ahead of NBA Cup Friday Games on November 6. The offer requires a $10 deposit to unlock your bonus. Explore prediction market promos available today and start trading on the evening's matchups.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NBA Cup Friday Games

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, provide valid identification, and deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify. Once you complete your first trade on any eligible market, your bonus becomes available for use.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 required

Valid photo ID and selfie holding that ID required for verification

Bonus credited after completing your first real-money trade

1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing profits

When you trade on NBA Cup Friday Games markets, your $25 bonus applies to any eligible prediction. If your trade wins, you keep the profits after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade loses, you learn from the outcome and can continue trading with additional funds or future bonuses.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for NBA Cup Friday Games

Follow these steps to register, claim your bonus, and place your first trade on NBA Cup Friday Games:

Visit Polymarket through a verified link and click "Sign Up" to begin registration Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the signup process Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address Submit valid photo identification and a selfie holding that ID for verification Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any NBA Cup Friday Games market or other eligible prediction Your $25 trading bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction platforms? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.