Polymarket Promo Code for NBA Cup Friday Games: Get $25 Trading Bonus
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS ahead of NBA Cup Friday Games on November 6. The offer requires a $10 deposit to unlock your bonus. Explore prediction market promos available today and start trading on the evening's matchups.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NBA Cup Friday Games
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, provide valid identification, and deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify. Once you complete your first trade on any eligible market, your bonus becomes available for use.
Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:
- Available in most U.S. states except Nevada
- Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration
- Minimum deposit of $10 required
- Valid photo ID and selfie holding that ID required for verification
- Bonus credited after completing your first real-money trade
- 1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing profits
When you trade on NBA Cup Friday Games markets, your $25 bonus applies to any eligible prediction. If your trade wins, you keep the profits after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade loses, you learn from the outcome and can continue trading with additional funds or future bonuses.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for NBA Cup Friday Games
Follow these steps to register, claim your bonus, and place your first trade on NBA Cup Friday Games:
- Visit Polymarket through a verified link and click "Sign Up" to begin registration
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the signup process
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address
- Submit valid photo identification and a selfie holding that ID for verification
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto
- Place your first real-money trade on any NBA Cup Friday Games market or other eligible prediction
- Your $25 trading bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade
Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction platforms? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.