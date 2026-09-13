Polymarket Promo Code for NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate: Deposit $10, Get $50 Trading Bonus

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

New users can claim a $50 trading bonus when they sign up with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS on September 13. The offer requires a $10 deposit and applies to most U.S. states, making it an excellent opportunity to trade prediction markets on the NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate. Check out other prediction market promos available today.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit at least $10 to qualify, and the bonus becomes available after you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate games.

Once you claim the bonus, you'll need to meet a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any profits from your trades. For example, if you trade on the Bills-Texans matchup and your prediction profits $30, you can withdraw that amount after satisfying the playthrough condition. Conversely, if your trade results in a loss, you simply move forward with your remaining account balance.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include the following:

Code SIBONUS is required at registration to unlock the bonus

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

A $10 minimum deposit is required

Valid photo ID and a selfie holding that ID are required during registration

The offer applies to both iOS and Android users

You can trade on any eligible market, including NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate events

The Polymarket platform operates as a CFTC-regulated prediction market, meaning you can trade on sports outcomes, political events, financial markets, and more. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket lets you trade prediction markets directly, giving you flexibility in how you engage with the NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate on September 13.

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code for NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your $50 bonus for trading on the NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate.

Register through a verified Polymarket link and enter promo code SIBONUS during sign-up. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready. Submit proof of ID by providing a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto options. Complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, such as an NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate game. Your $50 trading bonus will be credited to your account once all requirements are met.

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.