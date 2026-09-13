Polymarket Promo Code for NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate: Deposit $10, Get $50 Trading Bonus
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
New users can claim a $50 trading bonus when they sign up with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS on September 13. The offer requires a $10 deposit and applies to most U.S. states, making it an excellent opportunity to trade prediction markets on the NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate. Check out other prediction market promos available today.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit at least $10 to qualify, and the bonus becomes available after you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate games.
Once you claim the bonus, you'll need to meet a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any profits from your trades. For example, if you trade on the Bills-Texans matchup and your prediction profits $30, you can withdraw that amount after satisfying the playthrough condition. Conversely, if your trade results in a loss, you simply move forward with your remaining account balance.
Key terms and conditions for this offer include the following:
- Code SIBONUS is required at registration to unlock the bonus
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state
- A $10 minimum deposit is required
- Valid photo ID and a selfie holding that ID are required during registration
- The offer applies to both iOS and Android users
- You can trade on any eligible market, including NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate events
The Polymarket platform operates as a CFTC-regulated prediction market, meaning you can trade on sports outcomes, political events, financial markets, and more. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket lets you trade prediction markets directly, giving you flexibility in how you engage with the NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate on September 13.
How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code for NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate
Follow these steps to sign up and claim your $50 bonus for trading on the NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate.
- Register through a verified Polymarket link and enter promo code SIBONUS during sign-up. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready.
- Submit proof of ID by providing a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto options.
- Complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, such as an NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate game.
- Your $50 trading bonus will be credited to your account once all requirements are met.
For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.