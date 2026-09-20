Polymarket Promo Code for NFL Week 2 Sunday: $50 Bonus and Zero Fee Trading
Looking to trade on NFL Week 2 Sunday games? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $10. The code is required to unlock this offer, and you'll also enjoy zero fees on all NFL and college football trades through September 20. This is one of the best prediction market promos available right now for football trading.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NFL Week 2 Sunday
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you a $50 trading bonus after you meet the basic requirements. You must deposit at least $10 to qualify, provide valid identification during registration, and complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market. The bonus applies to trades on NFL Week 2 Sunday games and other available markets.
Here's what makes this offer valuable: Polymarket normally charges taker fees that vary by contract price, typically ranging up to $1.25 per 100 shares depending on the market price. Through September 20, those fees drop to zero on all NFL and college football markets. If you trade 100 shares at 50 cents on a Bengals-Texans market, you save $1.25 in fees. That savings compounds across multiple trades during the promotional window.
Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement on your $50 bonus, any profits you generate belong to you and can be withdrawn as cash. The offer expires after September 20, so you'll want to claim it before the promotional window closes.
Key Terms and Conditions:
- Available in most U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state to register
- Promo code SIBONUS is required at registration
- Minimum deposit of $10 to unlock the bonus
- Valid government-issued ID required (driver's license or passport with selfie)
- Zero trading fees apply to NFL and college football markets through September 20
- Bonus funds require 1x playthrough before withdrawal
The Polymarket app is available on iOS and Android, so you can trade on NFL Week 2 Sunday games from your phone or desktop. You no longer need an invitation to create an account, and registration takes just a few minutes.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for NFL Week 2 Sunday
Follow these steps to claim your $50 bonus and start trading on NFL Week 2 Sunday with zero fees.
- Register for a Polymarket account using the promo code SIBONUS during sign-up. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready.
- Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie holding that ID.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto.
- Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including NFL Week 2 Sunday games like Bengals-Texans or Commanders-Cowboys.
- Your $50 trading bonus will be credited to your account once all requirements are met.
- Meet the 1x playthrough requirement, then withdraw your profits as cash.
Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.