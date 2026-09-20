Polymarket Promo Code for NFL Week 2 Sunday: $50 Bonus and Zero Fee Trading

Looking to trade on NFL Week 2 Sunday games? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $10. The code is required to unlock this offer, and you'll also enjoy zero fees on all NFL and college football trades through September 20. This is one of the best prediction market promos available right now for football trading.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NFL Week 2 Sunday

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you a $50 trading bonus after you meet the basic requirements. You must deposit at least $10 to qualify, provide valid identification during registration, and complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market. The bonus applies to trades on NFL Week 2 Sunday games and other available markets.

Here's what makes this offer valuable: Polymarket normally charges taker fees that vary by contract price, typically ranging up to $1.25 per 100 shares depending on the market price. Through September 20, those fees drop to zero on all NFL and college football markets. If you trade 100 shares at 50 cents on a Bengals-Texans market, you save $1.25 in fees. That savings compounds across multiple trades during the promotional window.

Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement on your $50 bonus, any profits you generate belong to you and can be withdrawn as cash. The offer expires after September 20, so you'll want to claim it before the promotional window closes.

Key Terms and Conditions:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to register

Promo code SIBONUS is required at registration

Minimum deposit of $10 to unlock the bonus

Valid government-issued ID required (driver's license or passport with selfie)

Zero trading fees apply to NFL and college football markets through September 20

Bonus funds require 1x playthrough before withdrawal

The Polymarket app is available on iOS and Android, so you can trade on NFL Week 2 Sunday games from your phone or desktop. You no longer need an invitation to create an account, and registration takes just a few minutes.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for NFL Week 2 Sunday

Follow these steps to claim your $50 bonus and start trading on NFL Week 2 Sunday with zero fees.

Register for a Polymarket account using the promo code SIBONUS during sign-up. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready. Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including NFL Week 2 Sunday games like Bengals-Texans or Commanders-Cowboys. Your $50 trading bonus will be credited to your account once all requirements are met. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement, then withdraw your profits as cash.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.