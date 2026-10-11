Polymarket Promo Code for NFL Week 5: Get $25 Trading Bonus

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Claim a $25 trading bonus when you sign up with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS before NFL Week 5 on Sunday, October 11. You'll need to deposit $10 to unlock your bonus and start trading on the week's marquee matchups. Check out other prediction market promos available today.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NFL Week 5

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, provide valid identification, and make a $10 deposit to qualify. Once you complete your first trade on any eligible market, your bonus funds will be credited to your account.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

The promo code SIBONUS is required at registration to unlock the bonus

You must be physically located in an eligible state (all states except Nevada)

A valid photo ID and selfie holding that ID are required during signup

Your initial deposit must be at least $10

You'll complete your first trade to trigger the bonus credit

Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw

For NFL Week 5, you can trade on outcomes across the full slate of games on Sunday, October 11. If you predict the outcome correctly on a matchup like the 49ers-Seahawks game at 4:00 PM ET, your profits are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your prediction doesn't match the result, you'll learn from the trade and can apply that insight to your next market selection.

Polymarket accepts deposits via debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, and cryptocurrency options. You no longer need an invitation to create an account, and the same promotion is available on iOS and Android apps when you register through a qualifying campaign.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for NFL Week 5

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on NFL Week 5 games.

Register for a Polymarket account using the promo code SIBONUS during signup Verify your email and provide your photo ID along with a selfie holding that ID Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method Select an NFL Week 5 game and place your first real-money trade on any eligible market Your $25 trading bonus will be credited once your trade is confirmed

Ready to explore Polymarket further? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.