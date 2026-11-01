Polymarket Promo Code for NFL Week 8 Sunday: Get $25 Trading Bonus
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS on November 1. This prediction market promo requires a $10 deposit to unlock your welcome offer. Start trading on NFL Week 8 Sunday matchups and put your bonus toward any market on the platform.
Understanding the Polymarket Promo Code for NFL Week 8 Sunday
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, provide valid identification, and deposit at least $10 to qualify. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, your bonus credits appear in your account.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:
- Available in most U.S. states except Nevada
- Code SIBONUS must be entered at registration
- Minimum deposit of $10 required
- Valid photo ID and selfie holding that ID required during signup
- Bonus credited after your first qualifying trade
- One-time playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing profits
- Available on iOS and Android apps
When you trade on NFL Week 8 Sunday games like Ravens at Bills or Vikings at Lions, your $25 bonus applies to any prediction you make. If your trade wins, profits beyond the bonus amount are yours to withdraw. If your trade doesn't win, you learn from the market and can place additional trades with your remaining balance.
You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim this offer. The bonus itself is non-withdrawable until you meet the playthrough requirement, but any winnings you generate from your trades can be withdrawn as cash once the requirement is satisfied.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code for NFL Week 8 Sunday
Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and start trading on NFL Week 8 Sunday.
- Register with code SIBONUS at signup and provide your email, date of birth, phone number, and current address
- Submit valid photo identification and a selfie holding that ID for verification
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto
- Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including NFL Week 8 Sunday games
- Your $25 bonus credits to your account and is ready for your next trade
Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.