Polymarket Promo Code for NFL Week 8 Sunday: Get $25 Trading Bonus

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS on November 1. This prediction market promo requires a $10 deposit to unlock your welcome offer. Start trading on NFL Week 8 Sunday matchups and put your bonus toward any market on the platform.

Understanding the Polymarket Promo Code for NFL Week 8 Sunday

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, provide valid identification, and deposit at least $10 to qualify. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, your bonus credits appear in your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

Code SIBONUS must be entered at registration

Minimum deposit of $10 required

Valid photo ID and selfie holding that ID required during signup

Bonus credited after your first qualifying trade

One-time playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing profits

Available on iOS and Android apps

When you trade on NFL Week 8 Sunday games like Ravens at Bills or Vikings at Lions, your $25 bonus applies to any prediction you make. If your trade wins, profits beyond the bonus amount are yours to withdraw. If your trade doesn't win, you learn from the market and can place additional trades with your remaining balance.

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim this offer. The bonus itself is non-withdrawable until you meet the playthrough requirement, but any winnings you generate from your trades can be withdrawn as cash once the requirement is satisfied.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code for NFL Week 8 Sunday

Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and start trading on NFL Week 8 Sunday.

Register with code SIBONUS at signup and provide your email, date of birth, phone number, and current address Submit valid photo identification and a selfie holding that ID for verification Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including NFL Week 8 Sunday games Your $25 bonus credits to your account and is ready for your next trade

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.