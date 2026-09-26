Polymarket Promo Code for Texas vs. Tennessee: $50 Bonus on CFB Prediction Markets

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Looking to trade on college football this Saturday? The $50 bonus from Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is available now. New users can deposit $10 and claim a $50 trading bonus to use on prediction market promos tied to the Texas vs. Tennessee matchup on Saturday, September 26. This welcome offer includes zero trading fees on college football markets through September 20.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Texas vs. Tennessee

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must be physically located in an eligible state (all states except Nevada), provide valid ID during registration, and deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify. Once your account is funded and your first trade is placed, your $50 bonus will be credited and ready to use on additional trades.

The bonus comes with a 1x playthrough requirement, meaning you need to trade the bonus amount once before withdrawing any profits. Any gains you make after meeting this requirement are yours to keep. The zero-fee promotion on college football trades runs through September 20, allowing you to execute trades on the Texas vs. Tennessee game without standard taker fees that typically range from $1.20 to $1.25 per 100 shares depending on contract price.

Key terms and conditions include the following:

Promo code SIBONUS required at registration

Minimum $10 deposit to unlock the $50 bonus

Valid ID and proof of residency required

Available to eligible U.S. users except Nevada residents

1x playthrough requirement on bonus funds

Zero trading fees on college football markets through September 20

If you trade $50 worth of shares on the Texas vs. Tennessee prediction market and your position gains $20, you'll have $70 in your account after meeting the playthrough requirement. That $70 profit is yours to withdraw as cash or use for additional trades on Polymarket's full range of markets.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for the Texas vs. Tennessee Game

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on the Texas vs. Tennessee matchup.

Visit Polymarket and click Sign Up, then enter promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide your personal information, date of birth, phone number, and current address Submit valid ID (driver's license or passport) along with a selfie holding that ID Make your first deposit of $10 or more using debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any eligible college football market, including Texas vs. Tennessee prediction markets Your $50 trading bonus will be credited to your account and ready for use

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.