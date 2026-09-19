Polymarket Promo Code for UFC 331: Get $50 Trading Bonus on Saturday

Looking to trade on UFC 331? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $10. The code is required to unlock this welcome offer, and it's available through Saturday, September 19. Explore prediction market promos to compare other current offers.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for UFC 331 Trading

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome package for new traders. You must enter the code during registration, deposit at least $10, and complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market to unlock the bonus. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, your profits become yours to withdraw as cash.

For UFC 331 trading specifically, you can place trades on various outcomes and markets available on the platform. If your trade on a UFC 331 market wins, your profits are credited to your account immediately. If a trade doesn't go your way, you've only used your deposited funds, not the bonus itself. The bonus applies to all eligible markets, giving you flexibility in how you deploy your trading capital.

Key terms and conditions for claiming this offer include the following requirements:

Code SIBONUS must be entered at registration

Initial deposit of $10 or more is required

You must complete at least one real-money trade to claim the bonus

The offer is available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Photo ID verification is required during signup

The 1x playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw profits

This offer expires after Saturday, September 19, so timing matters if you want to trade on UFC 331 with bonus funds. The Polymarket platform operates as a CFTC-regulated prediction market, giving you access to trading on sports, politics, finance, and other real-world events from your desktop or mobile device.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code for UFC 331

Follow these steps to register, claim your bonus, and place your first trade on UFC 331.

Visit Polymarket through a verified promotional link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration along with your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address. Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your initial deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible UFC 331 market or other available market on the platform. Your $50 trading bonus will be credited to your account once the trade is confirmed. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement, and any profits you earn become available for withdrawal.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed comparison.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.