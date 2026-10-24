Polymarket Promo Code for UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi: Get $25 Trading Bonus

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Trade on UFC 333 with a $25 trading bonus using the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. This welcome offer is available as of Saturday, October 24, and requires a $10 deposit to unlock. You'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration to claim your bonus and start trading on the Volkanovski vs. Evloev main event. Check out other prediction market promos to compare your options.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for UFC 333

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you sign up and meet the offer requirements. You must deposit at least $10 to qualify, and the code must be entered during your initial registration. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, your $25 bonus will be credited to your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Code SIBONUS is required at registration to unlock the bonus

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to claim the offer

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must provide photo ID verification during signup

The bonus applies after you complete your first qualifying trade

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw profits

Once you meet the playthrough requirement, any winnings from your trades are yours to withdraw

For example, if you deposit $10, use code SIBONUS, and place a trade on UFC 333 market outcomes, you'll receive your $25 bonus. If your trade wins, you keep those profits after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't win, you still have your $25 bonus to use on additional trades.

You can fund your account using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto options. The offer is available to both web and mobile users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and satisfy all terms.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for UFC 333

Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and place your first trade on UFC 333.

Register for a Polymarket account by visiting the platform and clicking Sign Up. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address. Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred funding method. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including UFC 333 outcomes. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account once your trade is confirmed. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement, then withdraw your profits as cash.

Want to learn more? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.