Polymarket Promo Code for Week 4 College Football: Deposit $10, Get $50 Bonus

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Week 4 College Football brings marquee matchups across the slate, and now is the perfect time to trade on these games with a $50 bonus from Polymarket. The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks this welcome offer when you deposit $10 and complete your first trade. As of Friday, September 25, this prediction market promo gives you bonus funds to trade on the biggest college football games of the week.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Week 4 College Football

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive $50 in bonus trading funds. You'll use this bonus to trade on Week 4 College Football markets and beyond. The bonus requires a 1x playthrough, meaning once you meet that requirement, any profits you generate belong to you and can be withdrawn as cash.

Polymarket is also running a limited-time promotion on college football trades. On September 19 and 20, the platform waived trading fees on all available college football markets for games played on those dates. This means takers (traders whose orders execute immediately) keep their full profits without standard trading fees that typically range from $1.20 to $1.25 per 100 shares depending on contract price.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know before claiming this offer:

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the offer

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to unlock the $50 bonus

You must provide valid photo ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID during registration

Complete at least one real-money trade on any eligible market to activate your bonus funds

The 1x playthrough requirement must be met before you can withdraw profits

When you trade on Week 4 College Football markets, your bonus funds work like regular trading capital. If you predict correctly on a matchup like Texas at Tennessee at noon ET, your bonus funds grow along with any profits. If a trade doesn't go your way, the bonus funds are used first before any personal deposits.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for Week 4 Trading

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on Week 4 College Football markets.

Visit Polymarket through an eligible link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address. Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. Navigate to Week 4 College Football markets and place your first real-money trade on any eligible matchup. Your $50 bonus will be credited to your account and ready to use on your next trades once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement.

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.