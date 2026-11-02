Polymarket Promo Code: Get a $25 Bonus for Chicago vs. Seattle Monday Night Football

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS when you deposit $10. This prediction market promos offer is available as of November 2 and lets you trade on the Chicago vs. Seattle matchup. The code is required to unlock your welcome bonus on the platform.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Monday Night Football

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit at least $10 to qualify, enter the code during registration, and complete one real-money trade to unlock your bonus funds. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 required

Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport with selfie)

Bonus applies after your first qualifying trade

For example, if you deposit $10 and trade on whether the Bears or Seahawks will win, your $25 bonus becomes available once that trade settles. If your prediction proves correct, you keep your winnings plus the bonus funds. If your prediction is incorrect, you still receive the $25 bonus to use on additional trades.

The offer applies to all eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and satisfy the offer's terms. No invitation is required to create a Polymarket account, and the previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code for Chicago vs. Seattle

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Monday Night Football:

Register for a Polymarket account using a verified sign-up link and enter promo code SIBONUS during registration. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready. Complete identity verification by submitting a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including predictions on the Chicago vs. Seattle game. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account once your trade settles and you meet the 1x playthrough requirement.

Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.