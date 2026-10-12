Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Bills vs. Rams and MLB Playoffs

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Monday, October 12 brings a full slate of playoff action, and it's the perfect time to claim a Polymarket promo code offer. New users can deposit $10 to unlock a $25 trading bonus using code SIBONUS. You'll need to enter the code during registration and complete a qualifying trade on any market, including the Bills vs. Rams matchup or MLB playoff games happening today. Check out other prediction market promos to compare your options.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Monday's Games

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward terms for new traders. You must deposit at least $10 to qualify, enter code SIBONUS during registration, and complete one real-money trade on any eligible market. Once you meet these requirements, Polymarket credits your account with $25 in trading bonus funds.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in most U.S. states (excluding Nevada)

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Photo ID verification is required during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 to unlock the bonus

Code must be entered at sign-up; it cannot be applied retroactively

The bonus requires a 1x playthrough before you can withdraw profits

For example, if you deposit $10 and trade on the Bills vs. Rams outcome, you'll receive your $25 bonus once your trade settles. If your trade wins, any profit beyond the bonus amount is yours to keep or withdraw. If your trade loses, you can use the $25 bonus on your next trade. The bonus applies to all prediction markets on the platform, including sports, politics, and news events.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus on Bills vs. Rams and MLB Playoffs

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Monday's games.

Visit Polymarket through a verified sign-up link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and complete email verification. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current address. Upload a photo of your ID and a selfie holding that ID for verification. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto payment option. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, such as the Bills vs. Rams game or an MLB playoff outcome. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited once your trade settles. You can then use it on additional trades.

Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.