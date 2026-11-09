Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Buffalo vs. Minnesota

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS when you trade on Buffalo vs. Minnesota Monday Night Football. The offer requires a $10 deposit and is available as of Monday, November 9. Explore prediction market promos to maximize your trading opportunities.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Buffalo vs. Minnesota

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, and the code must be entered during account registration. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Buffalo vs. Minnesota matchup, your $25 bonus becomes available for additional trades.

After you meet the 1x playthrough requirement on your bonus funds, any profits you generate belong to you and can be withdrawn as cash. This means your first trade on the Buffalo vs. Minnesota game counts as your qualifying trade, and your bonus activates immediately after completion. The offer applies in most U.S. states except Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible area when you claim it.

Key terms include providing valid photo ID during registration, using the code SIBONUS at signup, and making your $10 deposit through accepted payment methods including debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto options. The bonus cannot be applied retroactively after account creation, so entering the code during your initial signup is essential. No invitation is required to create a Polymarket account, and the same promotion extends to iOS and Android users who register through qualifying campaigns.

Current Polymarket Market Pricing

Current Polymarket Market Pricing

Will the Buffalo Bills win the 2027 NFL league championship?

Yes: 13.5%

No: 86.5%

Will the Minnesota Vikings win the 2027 NFL league championship?

Yes: 2.9%

No: 97.1%

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code for the Buffalo vs. Minnesota Game

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on the Buffalo vs. Minnesota matchup.

Register a new Polymarket account using a verified signup link and enter promo code SIBONUS during registration. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready before you begin. Complete identity verification by providing a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method, such as debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including prediction markets tied to the Buffalo vs. Minnesota game. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account and ready for use on your next trade once your first trade settles.

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.