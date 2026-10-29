Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Carolina vs. Green Bay

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS on Thursday, October 29. You'll need to deposit $10 to unlock this welcome offer and start trading on Carolina vs. Green Bay Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field. Check out other prediction market promos available today.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Understanding the Polymarket Promo Code for Carolina vs. Green Bay

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify, and the code is required at registration. This bonus applies to all eligible U.S. states except Nevada, and you'll need to provide valid identification during signup.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Deposit $10 minimum to unlock the $25 bonus

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Valid ID required (driver's license or passport with selfie)

Must be physically located in an eligible state

Bonus credited after completing your first trade

1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing profits

Once you claim your bonus and place a trade on the Carolina vs. Green Bay matchup, any winnings from that trade belong to you. If your prediction on the game doesn't go your way, you still have the bonus funds to explore other markets. After meeting the playthrough requirement, you can withdraw any profits as cash.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for Thursday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Carolina vs. Green Bay:

Visit Polymarket through a verified link and click Sign Up Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide your personal information and valid ID Make a $10 deposit using debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first trade on any eligible market, including the Carolina vs. Green Bay game Your $25 bonus will be credited and ready to use

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.