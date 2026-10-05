Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Falcons vs. Saints Prediction Markets

Looking to trade on the Falcons vs. Saints matchup this Monday? The $25 trading bonus from Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you a head start. You'll need to deposit $10 and use code SIBONUS during registration to unlock this offer as of October 5. Explore prediction market promos to compare other welcome offers available today.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Falcons vs. Saints

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the requirements. To claim it, you must register with code SIBONUS, provide valid ID verification, and deposit at least $10 into your account. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any market, including predictions tied to the Falcons vs. Saints game, your bonus activates.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration, not after

ID verification required (driver's license or passport plus selfie)

Minimum $10 deposit to qualify

Bonus applies after your first trade on Polymarket

1x playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw profits

Imagine you deposit $10 and use your $25 bonus to trade on the Falcons vs. Saints outcome. If your prediction performs well, any profits you earn beyond the bonus amount are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go as planned, you've only used the bonus funds, not your own deposit.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for the Falcons vs. Saints Game

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on the Falcons vs. Saints matchup:

Register on Polymarket using a verified link and enter code SIBONUS during signup Complete ID verification with a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie Make your first deposit of at least $10 using debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any market, including Falcons vs. Saints predictions Your $25 bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trades

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.