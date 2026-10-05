Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Falcons vs. Saints Prediction Markets
Looking to trade on the Falcons vs. Saints matchup this Monday? The $25 trading bonus from Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you a head start. You'll need to deposit $10 and use code SIBONUS during registration to unlock this offer as of October 5. Explore prediction market promos to compare other welcome offers available today.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Falcons vs. Saints
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the requirements. To claim it, you must register with code SIBONUS, provide valid ID verification, and deposit at least $10 into your account. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any market, including predictions tied to the Falcons vs. Saints game, your bonus activates.
Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:
- Available in most U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state
- Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration, not after
- ID verification required (driver's license or passport plus selfie)
- Minimum $10 deposit to qualify
- Bonus applies after your first trade on Polymarket
- 1x playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw profits
Imagine you deposit $10 and use your $25 bonus to trade on the Falcons vs. Saints outcome. If your prediction performs well, any profits you earn beyond the bonus amount are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go as planned, you've only used the bonus funds, not your own deposit.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for the Falcons vs. Saints Game
Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on the Falcons vs. Saints matchup:
- Register on Polymarket using a verified link and enter code SIBONUS during signup
- Complete ID verification with a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto
- Place your first real-money trade on any market, including Falcons vs. Saints predictions
- Your $25 bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trades
Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.