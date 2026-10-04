Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Lions vs. Panthers Trading

Looking to trade on the Lions vs. Panthers matchup this Sunday? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $25 trading bonus when you deposit $10. This code unlocks one of the best prediction market promos available as of Sunday, October 5. The bonus requires the code SIBONUS at registration to activate.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Lions vs. Panthers

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus after you complete your first deposit and trade. Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer for the Lions vs. Panthers game on Sunday, October 5.

To qualify, you must enter code SIBONUS during registration, provide valid identification (photo ID and selfie), and deposit a minimum of $10 into your account. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Lions vs. Panthers matchup, your $25 bonus credits immediately. You can then use these bonus funds on additional trades across sports, politics, and other prediction markets.

Key terms and conditions include the following:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

Code SIBONUS must be entered at registration (cannot be applied retroactively)

Minimum deposit of $10 required to unlock the bonus

Valid ID and proof of residency required

Bonus funds subject to 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal

Profits from bonus trades are yours to withdraw as cash once playthrough is met

For example, if you deposit $10 and trade on the Lions vs. Panthers outcome, you'll receive your $25 bonus. If your trade wins, you keep those winnings. If your trade doesn't win, you still have the $25 bonus to use on your next trade. The bonus applies to any eligible market, giving you flexibility in how you deploy your trading capital.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for the Lions vs. Panthers Game

Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and place your first trade on the Lions vs. Panthers game.

Click the verified Polymarket link and select "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email, and current address. Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto payment option. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Lions vs. Panthers prediction market. Your $25 trading bonus will credit to your account immediately after your trade settles, ready for your next trade.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.