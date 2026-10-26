Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Milwaukee vs Tampa Bay Game 3

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS on Monday, October 26. This prediction market promo requires a $10 deposit to unlock your bonus, which you can use to trade on Milwaukee vs. Tampa Bay Game 3 at 8 PM ET. The offer is available to eligible users in most U.S. states, making it an ideal time to start trading on this World Series matchup.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Milwaukee vs Tampa Bay Game 3

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. To claim this bonus, you must enter the code during registration, complete identity verification with a photo ID and selfie, and deposit a minimum of $10 into your account. Once you place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including predictions on the Milwaukee vs Tampa Bay Game 3 matchup, your $25 bonus becomes available for trading.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the bonus

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration, not after account creation

A $10 minimum deposit is required to unlock the $25 bonus

You must complete identity verification before claiming the offer

The bonus applies after you place your first qualifying trade

A 1x playthrough requirement applies to the bonus before you can withdraw profits

If you predict correctly on Milwaukee vs Tampa Bay Game 3 and your trade wins, any profits you earn are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your prediction does not match the outcome, you lose only the amount you wagered from your deposit or bonus funds. The bonus gives you additional capital to explore various markets beyond this single game.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus and Trade on Milwaukee vs Tampa Bay Game 3

Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and place your first trade on the World Series matchup.

Click the verified Polymarket link and select "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address. Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make a qualifying deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto options. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including predictions on Milwaukee vs Tampa Bay Game 3. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account and ready to use on your next trades.

For more details on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.