Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for MLB Playoffs Trading When You Deposit $10

Wednesday, October 7 brings four critical MLB Playoffs Divisional Series matchups, and it's the perfect time to explore prediction market promos . The $25 trading bonus from Polymarket requires the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS and a $10 deposit to unlock. You can trade on any of the four playoff games scheduled for Wednesday, making this an ideal opportunity to claim your bonus while the action unfolds.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Playoff Trading

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit at least $10 to qualify, and the bonus becomes available after you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the MLB Playoffs games on Wednesday.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the offer

Enter code SIBONUS during registration to unlock the bonus

Proof of ID is required, including a photo of your driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding that ID

Minimum deposit of $10 to qualify

The bonus requires a 1x playthrough before you can withdraw profits

If you trade on Cleveland versus Chicago at 4 PM ET and your prediction proves correct, your winnings are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go your way, you still have the $25 bonus to use on additional trades across the four playoff games scheduled for Wednesday or any other eligible market.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for Wednesday's Playoff Games

Claiming your $25 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to register and place your first trade on Wednesday's MLB Playoffs action.

Visit Polymarket using a verified sign-up link and click "Sign Up," then enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Verify your email and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current address Submit proof of ID with a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including Wednesday's playoff games Your $25 bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.