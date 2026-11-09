Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Monday Sports Trading

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS on Monday, November 9. This welcome offer requires a $10 deposit and lets you trade on Monday NBA games and Week 9 Monday Night Football matchups. Explore prediction market promos available today and start trading across multiple sports events.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Monday Sports Trading

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you deposit $10 and complete your first trade. You must enter the code during registration to unlock the offer, and the bonus applies to trades across any eligible market on the platform. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades become yours to withdraw as cash.

This offer applies in most U.S. states except Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible area to claim it. Polymarket requires photo ID verification during signup, including a driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. The welcome bonus is available to both web and mobile users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and satisfy all offer terms.

Monday, November 9 presents multiple trading opportunities across the NBA and NFL. You can use your $25 bonus to explore markets tied to these events, whether you're interested in game outcomes, player performance, or season-long championship futures. The bonus funds must be used for trading before any winnings can be withdrawn.

Current Polymarket Market Pricing for Monday's Games

Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings (Week 9 Monday Night Football)

Will the Buffalo Bills win the 2027 NFL league championship? Yes: 13.5%, No: 86.5%

Will the Minnesota Vikings win the 2027 NFL league championship? Yes: 2.8%, No: 97.2%

Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets (NBA)

Will Denver Nuggets win the 2027 NBA Finals? Yes: 2.5%, No: 97.5%

Will the Houston Texans win the 2027 NFL league championship? Yes: 1.6%, No: 98.5%

Los Angeles at Atlanta (NBA)

Will Detroit Pistons win the 2027 NBA Finals? Yes: 4.5%, No: 95.5%

Washington at Detroit (NBA)

Will the Detroit Lions win the 2027 NFL league championship? Yes: 4.2%, No: 95.8%

Will the Washington Commanders win the 2027 NFL league championship? Yes: 0.2%, No: 99.8%

Will Detroit Pistons win the 2027 NBA Finals? Yes: 4.5%, No: 95.5%

Cleveland at Charlotte (NBA)

Will Charlotte Hornets win the 2027 NBA Finals? Yes: 0.2%, No: 99.8%

Will Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2027 NBA Finals? Yes: 2.4%, No: 97.7%

Will the Cleveland Cavaliers be the 2027 NBA Eastern Conference Champion? Yes: 5.6%, No: 94.4%

Memphis at Toronto (NBA)

Will Toronto Raptors win the 2027 NBA Finals? Yes: 3.5%, No: 96.5%

Will Memphis Grizzlies win the 2027 NBA Finals? Yes: 0.9%, No: 99.2%

Will the Memphis Grizzlies make the 2027 NBA Playoffs? Yes: 36.5%, No: 63.5%

Indiana at Dallas (NBA)

Will New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks be the 2027 NBA Finals matchup? Yes: 1.8%, No: 98.2%

Will Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks be the 2027 NBA Finals matchup? Yes: 1.8%, No: 98.2%

Will Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks be the 2027 NBA Finals matchup? Yes: 3.5%, No: 96.5%

San Antonio at Phoenix (NBA)

Will Phoenix Suns win the 2027 NBA Finals? Yes: 0.2%, No: 99.8%

Will San Antonio Spurs win the 2027 NBA Finals? Yes: 21.5%, No: 78.5%

Will the Phoenix Suns make the 2027 NBA Playoffs? Yes: 29.5%, No: 70.5%

New Orleans at Golden State (NBA)

Will the Golden State Warriors reach the 2026 NBA Cup Championship game? Yes: 50.0%, No: 50.0%

Will the New Orleans Pelicans reach the 2026 NBA Cup Championship game? Yes: 1.1%, No: 98.9%

Will the New York Knicks reach the 2026 NBA Cup Championship game? Yes: 50.0%, No: 50.0%

Key terms and conditions for the SIBONUS offer include the following requirements. You must be at least 18 years old and located in an eligible U.S. state at the time of signup. The $10 minimum deposit is required to activate the $25 bonus, and you must complete at least one real-money trade to claim the reward. The bonus funds carry a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw any profits generated from trading.

Polymarket accepts multiple deposit methods including debit cards, bank transfers via ACH, Apple Pay, and cryptocurrency options. All transactions are conducted in USD, and the platform operates strictly as a prediction market rather than a traditional sportsbook. Your account must pass identity verification before you can begin trading or access bonus funds.

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for Monday's Games

Follow these steps to sign up, deposit, and place your first trade using the SIBONUS code on Monday, November 9.

Visit Polymarket through a verified promotional link and click Sign Up. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and complete email verification. Provide your personal information including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address. Submit photo ID verification with a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method such as debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or cryptocurrency. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including Monday's NBA games or Week 9 Monday Night Football matchups. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account once all requirements are met. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement to convert bonus profits into withdrawable cash.

For more information on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.