Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for NBA Trading on Wednesday

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS when you deposit $10. As of November 4, this prediction market promo lets you trade on Wednesday's 14-game NBA slate. The code is required to unlock the welcome offer, and you'll need to complete a qualifying deposit and trade to access your bonus funds.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Wednesday's NBA Games

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit at least $10 into your account, enter the code during registration, and complete one real-money trade on any eligible market to claim your bonus. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw.

Wednesday's NBA games provide an ideal opportunity to place your first trade. Whether you trade on the Philadelphia at Detroit matchup at 7 PM ET, the Dallas at San Antonio game at 9:30 PM ET, or any of the other 12 games on the slate, your qualifying trade unlocks the bonus. If your first trade wins, your profit plus the $25 bonus gives you additional funds for future trades. If your first trade doesn't win, the $25 bonus still credits to your account for your next trade.

Key terms and conditions for the offer include the following requirements:

You must be physically located in an eligible U.S. state (all states except Nevada)

You must provide proof of ID during registration, including a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID

The initial deposit must be at least $10

You must enter code SIBONUS during registration, not after account creation

You must complete at least one real-money trade to trigger the bonus

Polymarket accepts deposits via debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, and crypto options. The platform no longer requires an invitation to create an account for eligible U.S. users, making signup straightforward and immediate.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus and Trade on NBA Games

Follow these steps to sign up, deposit, and place your first trade on Wednesday's NBA action.

Register a new Polymarket account using a verified signup link and enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready before you begin. Complete your identity verification by providing a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method (debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto). Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, such as one of Wednesday's NBA games. Your $25 trading bonus will credit to your account once your trade settles. After you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits are available for withdrawal.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.