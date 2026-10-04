Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for NFL Week 4 Trading

Looking to trade on NFL Week 4 action? The $25 trading bonus available through the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you extra capital to deploy on Sunday, October 4. You'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration and deposit $10 to unlock this prediction market promos offer. This welcome bonus is available now and lets you start trading immediately on the week's slate of games.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for NFL Week 4

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must register with the code, verify your identity with a photo ID and selfie, and make an initial deposit of at least $10 to qualify. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, your $25 bonus credits to your account.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim

Enter code SIBONUS during registration only; you cannot apply it retroactively

Identity verification is required with a government-issued photo ID

Minimum deposit of $10 triggers the bonus eligibility

The bonus requires a 1x playthrough before you can withdraw profits

On NFL Week 4 Sunday, October 4, you can target trades across the full slate. If you trade on the Chiefs-Raiders matchup at 4:25 PM ET and your position gains value, those profits are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. Similarly, if you trade on the Lions-Panthers Sunday Night Football game and your position declines in value, you learn from that outcome and can apply the bonus to your next trade.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Welcome Offer for NFL Week 4

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on NFL Week 4 games.

Click the verified sign-up link and select "Sign Up" on the Polymarket app or website Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie holding that ID Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including NFL Week 4 games Your $25 bonus will credit to your account once your trade settles

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.