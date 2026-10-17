Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Notre Dame vs. BYU Trading

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Looking to trade on the Notre Dame vs. BYU matchup this Saturday? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $25 trading bonus when you deposit $10. This offer is available now through Saturday, and you'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration to unlock your bonus. Explore prediction market promos and start trading on one of the biggest college football matchups of the season.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Notre Dame vs. BYU

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new traders. Deposit a minimum of $10 into your account, and Polymarket credits you with $25 in trading bonus funds. You must enter code SIBONUS during registration to qualify, and the offer is available in most U.S. states except Nevada.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Code SIBONUS is required at sign-up to unlock the bonus

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to claim the offer

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state when registering

Photo ID verification is required during registration

The bonus applies to trades on any eligible market, including the Notre Dame vs. BYU game

Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw

For example, if you deposit $10 and receive your $25 bonus, you'll have $35 in total trading capital to use on the Notre Dame vs. BYU prediction market. If your trade on the game outcome generates a profit, that profit is yours after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't perform as expected, you've only used your initial deposit and bonus funds allocated for trading.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for the Notre Dame vs. BYU Game

Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and start trading on Saturday's matchup.

Visit Polymarket through a verified sign-up link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address. Complete identity verification by submitting a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto options. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Notre Dame vs. BYU game. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account once all requirements are met.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.