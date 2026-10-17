Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Notre Dame vs. BYU Trading
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Looking to trade on the Notre Dame vs. BYU matchup this Saturday? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $25 trading bonus when you deposit $10. This offer is available now through Saturday, and you'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration to unlock your bonus. Explore prediction market promos and start trading on one of the biggest college football matchups of the season.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Notre Dame vs. BYU
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new traders. Deposit a minimum of $10 into your account, and Polymarket credits you with $25 in trading bonus funds. You must enter code SIBONUS during registration to qualify, and the offer is available in most U.S. states except Nevada.
Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:
- Code SIBONUS is required at sign-up to unlock the bonus
- Minimum deposit of $10 is required to claim the offer
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state when registering
- Photo ID verification is required during registration
- The bonus applies to trades on any eligible market, including the Notre Dame vs. BYU game
- Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw
For example, if you deposit $10 and receive your $25 bonus, you'll have $35 in total trading capital to use on the Notre Dame vs. BYU prediction market. If your trade on the game outcome generates a profit, that profit is yours after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't perform as expected, you've only used your initial deposit and bonus funds allocated for trading.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for the Notre Dame vs. BYU Game
Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and start trading on Saturday's matchup.
- Visit Polymarket through a verified sign-up link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address.
- Complete identity verification by submitting a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto options.
- Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Notre Dame vs. BYU game.
- Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account once all requirements are met.
Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.