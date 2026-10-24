Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Ole Miss vs. Texas Trading
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Looking to trade on college football this Saturday? The $25 trading bonus available through the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you extra capital to place trades on Ole Miss vs. Texas. You'll need to deposit $10 to unlock this offer, and as of October 24, this prediction market promos opportunity is live for eligible users.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Ole Miss vs. Texas
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS requires you to enter the code during registration to qualify for the welcome offer. You must deposit at least $10 into your account and complete a real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Ole Miss vs. Texas matchup, to claim your $25 bonus.
Here's what you need to know about the offer terms and conditions:
- Available in most U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state
- Photo ID verification required during registration
- Minimum deposit of $10 to qualify
- Bonus credited after your first trade
- Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw
For example, if you deposit $10 and receive your $25 bonus, you'll have $35 total to trade on the Ole Miss vs. Texas game. If your trades generate a profit, that profit is yours after meeting the playthrough requirement. The code must be entered at sign-up, as you cannot apply it retroactively after your account is created.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for the Ole Miss vs. Texas Game
Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and start trading on Ole Miss vs. Texas.
- Click the verified sign-up link and select "Sign Up" on the Polymarket platform
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and complete identity verification with your photo ID
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto
- Place your first real-money trade on the Ole Miss vs. Texas market or any other eligible market
- Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account and ready to use on your next trades
Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.