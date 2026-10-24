Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Ole Miss vs. Texas Trading

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Looking to trade on college football this Saturday? The $25 trading bonus available through the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you extra capital to place trades on Ole Miss vs. Texas. You'll need to deposit $10 to unlock this offer, and as of October 24, this prediction market promos opportunity is live for eligible users.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Ole Miss vs. Texas

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS requires you to enter the code during registration to qualify for the welcome offer. You must deposit at least $10 into your account and complete a real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Ole Miss vs. Texas matchup, to claim your $25 bonus.

Here's what you need to know about the offer terms and conditions:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Photo ID verification required during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 to qualify

Bonus credited after your first trade

Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw

For example, if you deposit $10 and receive your $25 bonus, you'll have $35 total to trade on the Ole Miss vs. Texas game. If your trades generate a profit, that profit is yours after meeting the playthrough requirement. The code must be entered at sign-up, as you cannot apply it retroactively after your account is created.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for the Ole Miss vs. Texas Game

Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and start trading on Ole Miss vs. Texas.

Click the verified sign-up link and select "Sign Up" on the Polymarket platform Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and complete identity verification with your photo ID Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on the Ole Miss vs. Texas market or any other eligible market Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account and ready to use on your next trades

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

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