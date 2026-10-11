Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Ravens vs. Falcons

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Looking to trade on Sunday Night Football? The $25 trading bonus from Polymarket makes it easy to get started. You'll need the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to unlock this welcome offer as of October 11. This bonus requires a prediction market promos deposit of $10 to activate, and you can use your bonus to trade on the Ravens vs. Falcons matchup.

Understanding the Polymarket Promo Code for Ravens vs. Falcons

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. To claim this welcome offer, you must register with the code SIBONUS, provide valid identification, and make an initial deposit of at least $10. Once you complete your first trade on any eligible market, your $25 bonus becomes available for trading.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Valid ID and proof of identity required during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 to qualify

Bonus applies after completing your first trade

1x playthrough requirement applies to bonus funds

Profits from bonus trades can be withdrawn as cash

When you trade on the Ravens vs. Falcons game with your bonus, any winnings from those trades become yours to keep. For example, if you use your $25 bonus to trade on the game outcome and your prediction proves correct, your profits are available for withdrawal after meeting the playthrough requirement. The bonus gives you real trading capital to explore prediction markets without requiring additional spending beyond your initial $10 deposit.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for the Ravens vs. Falcons Game

Follow these steps to sign up and start trading on the Ravens vs. Falcons matchup with your welcome bonus.

Register for your Polymarket account and enter promo code SIBONUS during signup Verify your identity by providing a valid photo ID and a selfie holding that ID Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first trade on any eligible market, including the Ravens vs. Falcons game Your $25 trading bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trades

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed comparison.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.