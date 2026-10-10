Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Texas A&M vs. Missouri
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
Looking to trade on college football this Saturday? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to unlock a $25 trading bonus when you deposit $10. The code is required to claim this offer, and it's available now as part of current prediction market promos. You can start trading on Texas A&M vs. Missouri this Saturday, October 10, and put your bonus toward any market on the platform.
Understanding the Polymarket Promo Code for Texas A&M vs. Missouri
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive $25 in trading bonus funds. You must enter the code during registration to qualify, and the offer is available in most U.S. states except Nevada. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement on your bonus, any profits you generate from your trades become yours to withdraw as cash.
Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:
- Code SIBONUS must be entered at registration
- Minimum deposit of $10 required to unlock the bonus
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state
- Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport plus selfie)
- Bonus applies to all markets, including the Texas A&M vs. Missouri game on Saturday, October 10
For example, if you deposit $10 and claim your $25 bonus, you'll have $35 total to trade with on Polymarket. If you place a trade on the Texas A&M vs. Missouri matchup and your prediction wins, your profits are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go as expected, you've only used your bonus funds, not your original deposit.
You no longer need an invitation to create a Polymarket account, as the U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users. The promo code is different from a referral link; SIBONUS unlocks the welcome offer, while referral links are part of Polymarket's separate refer-a-friend program. Make sure to enter the code during registration, as you generally cannot apply a promo code after your account is created.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for the Texas A&M vs. Missouri Game
Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on the Texas A&M vs. Missouri game this Saturday.
- Register a new Polymarket account using a verified sign-up link and enter promo code SIBONUS during registration. Have your personal information ready, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address.
- Complete identity verification by providing a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options.
- Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including predictions related to the Texas A&M vs. Missouri matchup on Saturday, October 10.
- Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account and ready to use on your next trades.
Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed comparison.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.