Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Texas vs. Oklahoma Trading

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Claim a $25 trading bonus when you sign up with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS before Saturday, October 10. You'll need to deposit $10 to unlock your bonus and start trading on the Texas vs. Oklahoma matchup. Check out other prediction market promos available this week.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Texas vs. Oklahoma

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after meeting specific requirements. You must register with the code during sign-up, provide valid identification, and make an initial deposit of $10 or more to qualify for the offer.

Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including predictions tied to the Texas vs. Oklahoma game, your $25 bonus will be credited to your account. If your trade on the Texas vs. Oklahoma matchup wins, you keep your profits after meeting the 1x playthrough requirement. If your trade loses, you can use your bonus funds to place additional trades across sports, politics, and other markets.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include the following:

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the offer

Valid photo identification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID are required during registration

Your initial deposit must be at least $10

The bonus applies to trades placed on any eligible market, including the Texas vs. Oklahoma game

Profits from trades are yours to withdraw after meeting playthrough requirements

You no longer need an invitation to create a Polymarket account, as the U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users. The promo code SIBONUS is different from referral links and must be entered during the registration process. Once your account is created, you cannot apply the code retroactively, so enter it at sign-up.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on the Texas vs. Oklahoma game to claim your $25 bonus.

Visit Polymarket using a verified link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address. Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto options. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, such as a prediction tied to the Texas vs. Oklahoma matchup. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited once your trade is confirmed. Use it on your next trade or withdraw profits after meeting the 1x playthrough requirement.

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.