Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Week 6 College Football
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
Looking to trade on Week 6 College Football matchups? Use the $25 trading bonus available through the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. This offer is live as of Friday, October 9, and requires you to deposit $10 to unlock your bonus. Check out other prediction market promos to compare your options before you trade.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Week 6 College Football
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter code SIBONUS during registration, provide proof of ID, and make an initial deposit of $10 or more to qualify. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including Week 6 College Football matchups, your $25 bonus will be credited to your account.
Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:
- Available in most U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the offer
- Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration, not after account creation
- A minimum $10 deposit is required to unlock the bonus
- You must complete at least one real-money trade to receive your bonus funds
- Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw
For example, if you trade $10 on whether No. 1 Texas will defeat Oklahoma in their Week 6 matchup and your prediction wins, your profit is yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go your way, you still have your $25 bonus to use on another market. You can fund your account using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for Week 6 College Football
Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Week 6 College Football:
- Register through a verified link and enter promo code SIBONUS during sign-up
- Verify your identity by providing a photo of your driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding that ID
- Make a qualifying deposit of $10 or more using your preferred payment method
- Place your first real-money trade on any Week 6 College Football market or other eligible market
- Your $25 bonus will be credited once your trade is confirmed
Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.