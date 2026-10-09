Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Week 6 College Football

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Looking to trade on Week 6 College Football matchups? Use the $25 trading bonus available through the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. This offer is live as of Friday, October 9, and requires you to deposit $10 to unlock your bonus. Check out other prediction market promos to compare your options before you trade.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Week 6 College Football

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter code SIBONUS during registration, provide proof of ID, and make an initial deposit of $10 or more to qualify. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including Week 6 College Football matchups, your $25 bonus will be credited to your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the offer

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration, not after account creation

A minimum $10 deposit is required to unlock the bonus

You must complete at least one real-money trade to receive your bonus funds

Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw

For example, if you trade $10 on whether No. 1 Texas will defeat Oklahoma in their Week 6 matchup and your prediction wins, your profit is yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go your way, you still have your $25 bonus to use on another market. You can fund your account using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for Week 6 College Football

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Week 6 College Football:

Register through a verified link and enter promo code SIBONUS during sign-up Verify your identity by providing a photo of your driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding that ID Make a qualifying deposit of $10 or more using your preferred payment method Place your first real-money trade on any Week 6 College Football market or other eligible market Your $25 bonus will be credited once your trade is confirmed

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.