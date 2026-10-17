Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Week 7 College Football

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Week 7 college football arrives Saturday, October 17, and you can trade on the action with a $25 trading bonus when you use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. You'll need to deposit $10 to unlock this welcome offer and start trading on the marquee matchups. Check out other prediction market promos available today.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Week 7 College Football

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter code SIBONUS during registration, provide proof of ID, and make an initial deposit of $10 to qualify. Once you complete your first trade on any market, your $25 bonus credits to your account.

You can deploy your bonus across any of the Week 7 college football matchups available on Polymarket. If you trade on Ohio State at Indiana and your position gains value, you keep those profits after meeting the 1x playthrough requirement. If your trade moves against you, you learn from the outcome and can apply your bonus to another market.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include the following:

Code SIBONUS is required at registration to unlock the bonus

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state when claiming

A $10 minimum deposit is required

Photo ID and a selfie holding that ID are required during signup

The bonus requires a 1x playthrough before you can withdraw profits

You can no longer use an invite link to access Polymarket; the U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users

This offer applies to both web and mobile users on iOS and Android when you register through a qualifying promotional campaign. Make sure you enter the code during the signup process, as you cannot apply a promo code retroactively after your account is created.

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code for Week 7 College Football Trading

Follow these steps to claim your $25 bonus and start trading on Week 7 college football.

Open Polymarket using a verified link and click Sign Up. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and verify your email address. Have your date of birth, phone number, and current address ready before you begin. Make a qualifying deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto options. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including Week 7 college football matchups. Your $25 trading bonus will credit to your account once you meet the requirements. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement, and any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.