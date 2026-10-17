Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Week 7 College Football
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
Week 7 college football arrives Saturday, October 17, and you can trade on the action with a $25 trading bonus when you use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. You'll need to deposit $10 to unlock this welcome offer and start trading on the marquee matchups. Check out other prediction market promos available today.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Week 7 College Football
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter code SIBONUS during registration, provide proof of ID, and make an initial deposit of $10 to qualify. Once you complete your first trade on any market, your $25 bonus credits to your account.
You can deploy your bonus across any of the Week 7 college football matchups available on Polymarket. If you trade on Ohio State at Indiana and your position gains value, you keep those profits after meeting the 1x playthrough requirement. If your trade moves against you, you learn from the outcome and can apply your bonus to another market.
Key terms and conditions for this offer include the following:
- Code SIBONUS is required at registration to unlock the bonus
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state when claiming
- A $10 minimum deposit is required
- Photo ID and a selfie holding that ID are required during signup
- The bonus requires a 1x playthrough before you can withdraw profits
- You can no longer use an invite link to access Polymarket; the U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users
This offer applies to both web and mobile users on iOS and Android when you register through a qualifying promotional campaign. Make sure you enter the code during the signup process, as you cannot apply a promo code retroactively after your account is created.
How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code for Week 7 College Football Trading
Follow these steps to claim your $25 bonus and start trading on Week 7 college football.
- Open Polymarket using a verified link and click Sign Up. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and verify your email address. Have your date of birth, phone number, and current address ready before you begin.
- Make a qualifying deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto options.
- Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including Week 7 college football matchups.
- Your $25 trading bonus will credit to your account once you meet the requirements. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement, and any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw.
Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.