Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Week 8 College Football, World Series, and NBA Games

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Looking to trade on Week 8 college football, NBA, and World Series action? The current Polymarket promo code delivers $25 in trading bonus when you deposit $10. You'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration to unlock this offer as of October 23. Start by claiming this prediction market promos welcome offer, then place your first trade on any of Friday's marquee matchups.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Week 8 Trading

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS requires you to deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the $25 trading bonus. Once you meet this requirement and complete your first real-money trade, your bonus funds become available for additional trades on any eligible market, including the Week 8 events taking place Friday night.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Code required: SIBONUS (enter during registration)

Minimum deposit: $10

Bonus amount: $25 in trading credit

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Must provide valid ID and selfie verification

Must be physically located in an eligible state

Playthrough requirement: 1x on bonus funds

Profits from bonus trades are yours to withdraw

When you trade on Duke at Virginia or the Rays at Brewers World Series Game 1, any winnings you generate count toward your playthrough requirement. If your trade on the Knicks at Celtics loses, you simply move forward with your remaining bonus balance. Once you complete the 1x playthrough, any profits become withdrawable cash.

You can fund your account using debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. The platform operates in USD only, making deposits straightforward across all eligible states.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for Week 8 Events

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Friday's games:

Visit Polymarket using a verified sign-up link and click "Sign Up" Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide your personal information: date of birth, phone number, email, and current address Submit proof of ID (driver's license or passport photo) and a selfie holding that ID Make your first deposit of $10 or more using your preferred payment method Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, such as Duke at Virginia or the World Series Your $25 bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade

For more details on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.