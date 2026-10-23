Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Week 8 College Football, World Series, and NBA Games
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
Looking to trade on Week 8 college football, NBA, and World Series action? The current Polymarket promo code delivers $25 in trading bonus when you deposit $10. You'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration to unlock this offer as of October 23. Start by claiming this prediction market promos welcome offer, then place your first trade on any of Friday's marquee matchups.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Week 8 Trading
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS requires you to deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the $25 trading bonus. Once you meet this requirement and complete your first real-money trade, your bonus funds become available for additional trades on any eligible market, including the Week 8 events taking place Friday night.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:
- Code required: SIBONUS (enter during registration)
- Minimum deposit: $10
- Bonus amount: $25 in trading credit
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- Must provide valid ID and selfie verification
- Must be physically located in an eligible state
- Playthrough requirement: 1x on bonus funds
- Profits from bonus trades are yours to withdraw
When you trade on Duke at Virginia or the Rays at Brewers World Series Game 1, any winnings you generate count toward your playthrough requirement. If your trade on the Knicks at Celtics loses, you simply move forward with your remaining bonus balance. Once you complete the 1x playthrough, any profits become withdrawable cash.
You can fund your account using debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. The platform operates in USD only, making deposits straightforward across all eligible states.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for Week 8 Events
Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Friday's games:
- Visit Polymarket using a verified sign-up link and click "Sign Up"
- Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration
- Provide your personal information: date of birth, phone number, email, and current address
- Submit proof of ID (driver's license or passport photo) and a selfie holding that ID
- Make your first deposit of $10 or more using your preferred payment method
- Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, such as Duke at Virginia or the World Series
- Your $25 bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade
For more details on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.