Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Deposit Bonus for NBA Cup Group Play Prediction Markets

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS when you deposit $10. Available as of October 30, this prediction market promos offer lets you trade on NBA Cup Group Play matchups starting Friday. The code is required to unlock your welcome bonus.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NBA Cup Group Play

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, provide valid ID, and make an initial deposit of $10 to qualify. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including NBA Cup Group Play predictions, your bonus funds become available.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport with accompanying selfie)

Minimum $10 deposit required to trigger the bonus

Bonus applies after completing your first trade

1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing profits

If you trade on New York versus Philadelphia at 7:30 PM ET or any other NBA Cup Group Play matchup and your prediction wins, your profits are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. Should your trade not go your way, you still have your $25 bonus to deploy on additional markets across sports, politics, and news events.

No invitation is required to create a Polymarket account. The previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users, making signup straightforward. You can fund your account using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options since Polymarket operates in USD.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for NBA Cup Trading

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on NBA Cup Group Play:

Register through a verified link and click "Sign Up," then enter promo code SIBONUS during registration. You'll receive a verification email with a code to confirm your account. Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your ID and a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of $10 or more using your preferred payment method. Place a real-money trade on any NBA Cup Group Play market or other eligible prediction market. Your $25 bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade once your first trade settles.

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.