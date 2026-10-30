Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Deposit Bonus for NBA Cup Group Play Prediction Markets
Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS when you deposit $10. Available as of October 30, this prediction market promos offer lets you trade on NBA Cup Group Play matchups starting Friday. The code is required to unlock your welcome bonus.
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NBA Cup Group Play
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, provide valid ID, and make an initial deposit of $10 to qualify. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including NBA Cup Group Play predictions, your bonus funds become available.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:
- Available in most U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state
- Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration
- Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport with accompanying selfie)
- Minimum $10 deposit required to trigger the bonus
- Bonus applies after completing your first trade
- 1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing profits
If you trade on New York versus Philadelphia at 7:30 PM ET or any other NBA Cup Group Play matchup and your prediction wins, your profits are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. Should your trade not go your way, you still have your $25 bonus to deploy on additional markets across sports, politics, and news events.
No invitation is required to create a Polymarket account. The previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users, making signup straightforward. You can fund your account using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options since Polymarket operates in USD.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for NBA Cup Trading
Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on NBA Cup Group Play:
- Register through a verified link and click "Sign Up," then enter promo code SIBONUS during registration. You'll receive a verification email with a code to confirm your account.
- Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your ID and a selfie holding that ID.
- Make your first deposit of $10 or more using your preferred payment method.
- Place a real-money trade on any NBA Cup Group Play market or other eligible prediction market.
- Your $25 bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade once your first trade settles.
For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Geoff is a prediction markets specialist with over a decade of experience creating content. His work has been published by major brands throughout the industry, and he has been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer for several networks and sporting leagues. A former online poker player who multi-tabled 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been active in betting and trading sports for most of his adult life and has always approached them with a +EV mindset. Today, his favorite markets to trade include NFL player props, specifically milestones and alternate-line props on platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket, for his favorite undervalued receivers and running backs. He also continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, Geoff focuses on actionable content and finding original or underappreciated information that can give readers an edge. He has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta, and his industry experience allows him to create reliable, original content on sports betting, prediction markets, and trading platforms that readers can use when deciding where and how to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch F1 and European golf.
Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.