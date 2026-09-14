Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $50 Bonus for Broncos vs Chiefs

Looking to trade prediction markets on Monday Night Football? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to unlock $50 in trading bonus when you deposit $10. The code is required to claim this offer, and as of September 14, this welcome bonus is available for eligible new users. You can start trading on the Broncos vs Chiefs matchup and explore other prediction market promos across sports, politics, and more.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Broncos vs Chiefs

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you a $50 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify, and the code must be entered during registration. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Broncos vs Chiefs game, your $50 bonus will be credited to your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim

Promo code SIBONUS must be entered at registration

Minimum deposit of $10 is required

Valid government-issued photo ID required during signup

A qualifying trade must be placed to unlock the bonus

The 1x playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw profits

For example, if you deposit $10 and use the code SIBONUS, you receive $50 in bonus funds. You can then place a trade on whether the Broncos or Chiefs will win, or any other eligible market. Once you complete that trade and meet the playthrough requirement, any profits you earn become yours to withdraw as cash.

The Polymarket app is available on both iOS and Android, and you no longer need an invitation to create an account. You can fund your account using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or cryptocurrency options. The platform operates as a CFTC-regulated prediction market, giving you access to thousands of markets beyond sports.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on the Broncos vs Chiefs game:

Visit Polymarket through a verified promotional link and click Sign Up Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email, and current address Submit a valid government-issued photo ID and a selfie holding that ID for verification Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method Place your first real-money trade on the Broncos vs Chiefs market or any other eligible market Your $50 trading bonus will be credited once your trade is confirmed

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.