Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $50 Bonus for Colts vs. Chiefs Zero-Fee Trading

Looking to trade on the Colts vs. Chiefs matchup this Sunday? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $10. The offer is available through September 20, and you'll also enjoy zero trading fees on all NFL markets during this window. Check out other prediction market promos to compare your options.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Sunday's Game

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a welcome offer that combines a deposit bonus with fee savings on football trading. When you sign up with code SIBONUS and deposit at least $10, Polymarket credits your account with $50 in trading bonus funds. This bonus applies to any eligible market, including the Colts vs. Chiefs game on Sunday night.

The zero-fee promotion runs through September 20 and covers all NFL markets available during that period. Normally, Polymarket charges taker fees that vary by contract price, typically ranging up to $1.25 per 100 shares. Under this promotion, those fees drop to zero, allowing you to keep your full position value when trading on the Colts vs. Chiefs matchup or any other NFL game scheduled for those dates.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Code required: SIBONUS (enter during registration)

Minimum deposit: $10

Bonus amount: $50 in trading credits

Eligible states: All U.S. states except Nevada

ID verification required: Photo of driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding that ID

Playthrough requirement: 1x on bonus funds before withdrawing profits

Offer expires: September 20

Zero fees apply: All NFL and college football trades on September 19-20

If you trade on the Colts vs. Chiefs game and your position gains value, you keep the full profit after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade moves against you, the bonus funds cover the loss, protecting your initial deposit. The bonus is credited immediately after your qualifying deposit processes, so you can start trading right away.

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code for Colts vs. Chiefs

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on the Colts vs. Chiefs game:

Visit Polymarket through a verified promotional link and click Sign Up Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide your personal information and verify your identity with a photo ID and selfie Deposit $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Your $50 bonus will be credited to your account Navigate to the Colts vs. Chiefs market and place your first trade Complete the 1x playthrough requirement to unlock your profits for withdrawal

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.