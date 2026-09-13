Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $50 Bonus for Cowboys vs. Giants, NFL Prediction Markets

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Looking to trade on the Cowboys vs. Giants matchup this Sunday? Use the $50 trading bonus available through the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. This prediction market promos offer requires a $10 deposit to unlock your welcome bonus, giving you additional funds to trade on Sunday's game and beyond. The offer is available now through current prediction market promos .

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Cowboys vs. Giants

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 trading bonus when you meet the signup requirements. You'll need to register with the code, verify your identity with a photo ID and selfie, and make an initial deposit of $10 to qualify. Once approved, your $50 bonus will be credited to your account for trading on any eligible market, including the Cowboys vs. Giants game on Sunday.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Promo code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport plus selfie)

Minimum $10 deposit required to trigger the bonus

Bonus funds subject to 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal

Profits from bonus trades can be withdrawn as cash once playthrough is met

The Polymarket platform is CFTC-regulated and available on iOS and Android. You can fund your account using debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. Once you place your first trade on the Cowboys vs. Giants market or any other eligible market, your bonus will be activated and ready to use.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus

Follow these steps to sign up and start trading on the Cowboys vs. Giants game:

Register using the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during signup Verify your identity with a photo ID and accompanying selfie Make your first deposit of $10 or more Place your first trade on any eligible market, including Cowboys vs. Giants Your $50 bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.