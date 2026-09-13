Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $50 Bonus for Cowboys vs. Giants, NFL Prediction Markets
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
Looking to trade on the Cowboys vs. Giants matchup this Sunday? Use the $50 trading bonus available through the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. This prediction market promos offer requires a $10 deposit to unlock your welcome bonus, giving you additional funds to trade on Sunday's game and beyond. The offer is available now through current prediction market promos.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Cowboys vs. Giants
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 trading bonus when you meet the signup requirements. You'll need to register with the code, verify your identity with a photo ID and selfie, and make an initial deposit of $10 to qualify. Once approved, your $50 bonus will be credited to your account for trading on any eligible market, including the Cowboys vs. Giants game on Sunday.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state
- Promo code SIBONUS must be entered during registration
- Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport plus selfie)
- Minimum $10 deposit required to trigger the bonus
- Bonus funds subject to 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal
- Profits from bonus trades can be withdrawn as cash once playthrough is met
The Polymarket platform is CFTC-regulated and available on iOS and Android. You can fund your account using debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. Once you place your first trade on the Cowboys vs. Giants market or any other eligible market, your bonus will be activated and ready to use.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus
Follow these steps to sign up and start trading on the Cowboys vs. Giants game:
- Register using the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during signup
- Verify your identity with a photo ID and accompanying selfie
- Make your first deposit of $10 or more
- Place your first trade on any eligible market, including Cowboys vs. Giants
- Your $50 bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade
For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.