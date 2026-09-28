Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $50 Bonus for Eagles vs. Bears
Looking to trade on Monday Night Football? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $10. This offer is available now and gives you the capital to start trading on the Eagles vs. Bears matchup. The code is required to unlock this welcome offer, and you'll need to complete a qualifying trade to access your bonus funds. Check out other prediction market promos available this week.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Eagles vs. Bears
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome offer. You deposit $10 into your account, and Polymarket credits you with $50 in trading bonus funds. The code is required at registration, so enter SIBONUS during sign-up to qualify. Once your account is funded and verified, you can place your first trade on any eligible market, including prediction markets tied to the Eagles vs. Bears game on Monday, September 28.
Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:
- Available in most U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible jurisdiction
- Minimum deposit of $10 is required
- You must provide valid ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID
- The bonus requires a 1x playthrough before you can withdraw profits
- Once you meet the playthrough requirement, any profit from your trades is yours to withdraw
For example, if you trade on whether the Eagles or Bears will win, and your prediction proves correct, your winnings are credited to your account. After you complete the 1x playthrough on your bonus, you can cash out your profits. If your trade doesn't go as expected, you've used the bonus funds to learn how prediction markets work without depleting your own money first.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for Monday Night Football
Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on the Eagles vs. Bears game.
- Visit Polymarket through an eligible link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration along with your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address.
- Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID. Polymarket will review your documents to confirm eligibility.
- Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. Your deposit will be processed and added to your account balance.
- Navigate to prediction markets for the Eagles vs. Bears game and place your first real-money trade on any eligible market.
- Once your trade is complete, your $50 bonus will be credited to your account and ready for additional trades. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement, and any profits become yours to withdraw.
Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.