Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $50 Bonus for Eagles vs. Bears
Looking to trade on Monday Night Football? Claim a $50 trading bonus when you use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS today. This welcome offer requires a prediction market promos code at registration and a $10 deposit to unlock your bonus funds for trading on Eagles vs. Bears.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Eagles vs. Bears
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, provide valid identification, and deposit at least $10 to qualify. Once approved, your $50 bonus will be credited to your account and ready for trades on any eligible market, including Monday's Eagles vs. Bears matchup.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:
- Available in most U.S. states except Nevada
- Code SIBONUS required at sign-up
- Minimum $10 deposit to activate the bonus
- Valid photo ID and selfie required during registration
- Must complete 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing profits
- Bonus applies to trades on Eagles vs. Bears and other available markets
If you trade $50 of your bonus on the Eagles vs. Bears game and your prediction wins, any profits from that trade become yours to withdraw. Conversely, if your trade doesn't go as expected, you've used your bonus allocation without spending your own money. After meeting the 1x playthrough requirement, all profits generated from your bonus trades can be withdrawn as cash.
Claiming Your Polymarket Bonus for Monday Night Football
Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Eagles vs. Bears.
- Visit Polymarket through an eligible link and click Sign Up
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration
- Provide your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address
- Submit valid photo identification and a selfie holding that ID
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto
- Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including Eagles vs. Bears
- Your $50 bonus will be credited and ready for additional trades
Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.