Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $50 Bonus for Eagles vs. Bears

Looking to trade on Monday Night Football? Claim a $50 trading bonus when you use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS today. This welcome offer requires a prediction market promos code at registration and a $10 deposit to unlock your bonus funds for trading on Eagles vs. Bears.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Eagles vs. Bears

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, provide valid identification, and deposit at least $10 to qualify. Once approved, your $50 bonus will be credited to your account and ready for trades on any eligible market, including Monday's Eagles vs. Bears matchup.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

Code SIBONUS required at sign-up

Minimum $10 deposit to activate the bonus

Valid photo ID and selfie required during registration

Must complete 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing profits

Bonus applies to trades on Eagles vs. Bears and other available markets

If you trade $50 of your bonus on the Eagles vs. Bears game and your prediction wins, any profits from that trade become yours to withdraw. Conversely, if your trade doesn't go as expected, you've used your bonus allocation without spending your own money. After meeting the 1x playthrough requirement, all profits generated from your bonus trades can be withdrawn as cash.

Claiming Your Polymarket Bonus for Monday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Eagles vs. Bears.

Visit Polymarket through an eligible link and click Sign Up Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address Submit valid photo identification and a selfie holding that ID Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including Eagles vs. Bears Your $50 bonus will be credited and ready for additional trades

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.