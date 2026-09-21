Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $50 Bonus for Giants vs. Rams Prediction Markets

Trade on the Giants vs. Rams Monday Night Football matchup with a $50 trading bonus available as of September 21. Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to unlock this offer. You'll need to deposit $10 to qualify, and then place your first trade on the game to claim your bonus. Explore prediction market promos to compare other current offers.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Giants vs. Rams Trading

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 trading bonus when you meet the requirements. You must be physically located in an eligible state (all states except Nevada), provide valid ID during registration, and deposit a minimum of $10 to activate the offer. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Giants vs. Rams game, your bonus funds will be credited to your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Code required: SIBONUS (enter during registration)

Minimum deposit: $10

Bonus amount: $50 in trading credit

Eligible states: All U.S. states except Nevada

ID verification required: Photo of driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding that ID

Playthrough requirement: 1x playthrough of bonus funds

Profits after playthrough: Fully withdrawable as cash

Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement on your bonus funds, any profits you generate from your trades become yours to withdraw. For example, if you trade on whether the Giants or Rams will win, and your prediction proves correct, your winnings are available for withdrawal after the playthrough is satisfied. The bonus applies to all eligible markets available on the platform, making the Giants vs. Rams game an ideal target for your first trade.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for the Giants vs. Rams Game

Follow these steps to sign up, deposit, and place your first trade on the Giants vs. Rams matchup.

Visit Polymarket through an eligible link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address. Complete ID verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto payment option. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including prediction markets for the Giants vs. Rams game. Your $50 bonus will be credited to your account once your first trade settles. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement, and your profits become withdrawable.

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

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