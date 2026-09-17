Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $50 Bonus for Lions vs Bills When You Deposit $10 Before Kickoff

Trade on Thursday Night Football with a welcome offer from Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $10. As of September 17, this prediction market promos offer lets you trade on Lions vs Bills and other events across the platform.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Lions vs Bills

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter code SIBONUS during registration, provide proof of identity with a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID, and make an initial deposit of $10 to qualify for the bonus.

Once you claim your bonus, you can trade on Lions vs Bills or any other available market on the platform. If your trade on the game wins, your profits are yours to keep after meeting the 1x playthrough requirement. If your trade loses, you can continue trading with any remaining bonus funds or deposit additional capital to keep playing.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include:

Code SIBONUS is required at registration to unlock the bonus

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim

Minimum deposit of $10 is required

Photo ID verification is mandatory during signup

The $50 bonus becomes available after your qualifying deposit

You can trade the bonus on Lions vs Bills or any other market

Profits from bonus trades are yours after meeting playthrough requirements

The Polymarket app is now available on iPhone and Android for eligible U.S. users without requiring an invitation. You can trade prediction markets on sports, politics, finance, crypto, entertainment, and other real-world events directly from your mobile device.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for Thursday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and place your first trade on Lions vs Bills.

Visit Polymarket through an eligible link and click Sign Up. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and verify your email with the code sent to you. Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto payment option. Place your first real-money trade on any market, including Lions vs Bills, to unlock your $50 trading bonus. Your bonus funds will be credited and ready to use on your next trade or additional positions on the game.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.