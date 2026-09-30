Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $50 Bonus for MLB Wild Card Games

Looking to trade on the MLB Wild Card Games? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $10. The code is required to unlock this welcome offer, and it's available now as part of current prediction market promos . Trade on Wednesday's MLB Wild Card matchups and put your bonus to work immediately.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for MLB Wild Card Games

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward terms. You must enter the code during registration, deposit at least $10, and complete a real-money trade on any eligible market to unlock your $50 trading bonus. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits you generate from your trades are yours to withdraw as cash.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Code required: SIBONUS (must be entered at registration)

Minimum deposit: $10

Bonus amount: $50 trading bonus

Available in most U.S. states (excluding Nevada)

Must provide valid ID during registration

Must be physically located in an eligible state

Playthrough requirement: 1x on bonus funds

For example, if you deposit $10 and receive your $50 bonus, you'll have $60 in total trading capital. If you trade on the MLB Wild Card Games and your positions gain $30 in value, you'll have $90 to work with. After meeting the 1x playthrough requirement, you can withdraw any profits you've earned from your trades.

Polymarket accepts multiple funding methods including debit cards, bank transfers (ACH), Apple Pay, and cryptocurrency options. All transactions are conducted in USD. The platform operates as a CFTC-regulated prediction market, and you can trade on your mobile device through the iOS or Android app or via the web platform.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on the MLB Wild Card Games:

Visit Polymarket through an eligible link and click "Sign Up" Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email, and current address Submit valid ID verification (photo of driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding that ID) Make your first deposit of $10 or more using your preferred payment method Place a real-money trade on any eligible market, including the MLB Wild Card Games Your $50 trading bonus will be credited once requirements are met Meet the 1x playthrough requirement, then withdraw your profits

For more details on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.