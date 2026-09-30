Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $50 Bonus for MLB Wild Card Games
Looking to trade on the MLB Wild Card Games? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $10. The code is required to unlock this welcome offer, and it's available now as part of current prediction market promos. Trade on Wednesday's MLB Wild Card matchups and put your bonus to work immediately.
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for MLB Wild Card Games
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward terms. You must enter the code during registration, deposit at least $10, and complete a real-money trade on any eligible market to unlock your $50 trading bonus. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits you generate from your trades are yours to withdraw as cash.
Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:
- Code required: SIBONUS (must be entered at registration)
- Minimum deposit: $10
- Bonus amount: $50 trading bonus
- Available in most U.S. states (excluding Nevada)
- Must provide valid ID during registration
- Must be physically located in an eligible state
- Playthrough requirement: 1x on bonus funds
For example, if you deposit $10 and receive your $50 bonus, you'll have $60 in total trading capital. If you trade on the MLB Wild Card Games and your positions gain $30 in value, you'll have $90 to work with. After meeting the 1x playthrough requirement, you can withdraw any profits you've earned from your trades.
Polymarket accepts multiple funding methods including debit cards, bank transfers (ACH), Apple Pay, and cryptocurrency options. All transactions are conducted in USD. The platform operates as a CFTC-regulated prediction market, and you can trade on your mobile device through the iOS or Android app or via the web platform.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus
Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on the MLB Wild Card Games:
- Visit Polymarket through an eligible link and click "Sign Up"
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email, and current address
- Submit valid ID verification (photo of driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding that ID)
- Make your first deposit of $10 or more using your preferred payment method
- Place a real-money trade on any eligible market, including the MLB Wild Card Games
- Your $50 trading bonus will be credited once requirements are met
- Meet the 1x playthrough requirement, then withdraw your profits
For more details on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Geoff is a prediction markets specialist with over a decade of experience creating content. His work has been published by major brands throughout the industry, and he has been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer for several networks and sporting leagues. A former online poker player who multi-tabled 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been active in betting and trading sports for most of his adult life and has always approached them with a +EV mindset. Today, his favorite markets to trade include NFL player props, specifically milestones and alternate-line props on platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket, for his favorite undervalued receivers and running backs. He also continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, Geoff focuses on actionable content and finding original or underappreciated information that can give readers an edge. He has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta, and his industry experience allows him to create reliable, original content on sports betting, prediction markets, and trading platforms that readers can use when deciding where and how to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch F1 and European golf.