Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $50 Bonus for NFL Week 3 Sunday

Looking to trade on NFL Week 3 Sunday? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to unlock a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $10. This welcome offer is available as of September 27, and you can apply your bonus toward any prediction market available on the platform, including trades on NFL Week 3 Sunday matchups. Check out other prediction market promos to compare offers across platforms.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NFL Week 3 Sunday Trading

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new traders. You must enter the code during registration, make an initial deposit of $10, and complete your first real-money trade to unlock the $50 bonus. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement on your bonus funds, any profits you generate from your trades become yours to withdraw as cash.

For example, if you trade on a Chargers-Bills outcome during the 1 PM ET window on NFL Week 3 Sunday and your prediction proves correct, your winnings combine with your bonus funds. If your trade doesn't go your way, you've only risked your initial $10 deposit, and your bonus funds remain available for additional trades on other NFL Week 3 Sunday markets or any other available prediction markets.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include the following requirements:

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Available to eligible U.S. users in all states except Nevada

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify

Photo ID verification required at signup

One real-money trade must be completed to claim the bonus

1x playthrough requirement applies to bonus funds before withdrawal

Bonus must be claimed during the current promotional period

The Polymarket app is available on both iOS and Android, allowing you to trade on NFL Week 3 Sunday markets from your mobile device. You can fund your account using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or cryptocurrency options. The platform operates in USD only and requires you to be physically located in an eligible state when you register and trade.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for NFL Week 3 Sunday

Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and start trading on NFL Week 3 Sunday markets:

Visit Polymarket through a verified promotional link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and complete email verification. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, current address, and photo ID verification (driver's license or passport with a selfie). Make your first deposit of $10 or more using your preferred funding method. Place your first real-money trade on any available market, including NFL Week 3 Sunday prediction markets. Your $50 trading bonus will be credited to your account once your trade is confirmed. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement, and any profits become available for withdrawal.

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.