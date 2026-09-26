Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $50 Bonus for Texas A&M vs. LSU Trading
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
Looking to trade on college football? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $10. As of Sunday, September 27, this welcome offer lets you start trading on the Texas A&M vs. LSU matchup and explore other prediction market promos available today.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Texas A&M vs. LSU
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives new users a straightforward path to start trading. You must enter the code during registration, deposit at least $10, and complete your first real-money trade to unlock the bonus. Once you meet these requirements, your $50 trading bonus will be credited to your account and ready for use on subsequent trades.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:
- Code required: SIBONUS (must be entered at registration)
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- Minimum deposit: $10
- Bonus amount: $50 in trading credit
- Playthrough requirement: 1x on bonus funds
- Profits from bonus trades can be withdrawn as cash after playthrough is met
- Valid for eligible users on iOS and Android
When you trade on the Texas A&M vs. LSU game, you can use your deposit and bonus funds together. If your trade wins, you keep the profit. If your trade loses, you lose only what you wagered. After you complete the 1x playthrough requirement on your bonus, any earnings become yours to withdraw.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for the Texas A&M vs. LSU Game
Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on this college football matchup.
- Visit Polymarket through an eligible link and click Sign Up
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration
- Provide your personal information and proof of ID (driver's license or passport with a selfie)
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto
- Navigate to the Texas A&M vs. LSU market and place your first real-money trade
- Your $50 bonus will be credited once your trade settles
Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.