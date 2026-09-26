Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $50 Bonus for Texas A&M vs. LSU Trading

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Looking to trade on college football? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $10. As of Sunday, September 27, this welcome offer lets you start trading on the Texas A&M vs. LSU matchup and explore other prediction market promos available today.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Texas A&M vs. LSU

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives new users a straightforward path to start trading. You must enter the code during registration, deposit at least $10, and complete your first real-money trade to unlock the bonus. Once you meet these requirements, your $50 trading bonus will be credited to your account and ready for use on subsequent trades.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Code required: SIBONUS (must be entered at registration)

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Minimum deposit: $10

Bonus amount: $50 in trading credit

Playthrough requirement: 1x on bonus funds

Profits from bonus trades can be withdrawn as cash after playthrough is met

Valid for eligible users on iOS and Android

When you trade on the Texas A&M vs. LSU game, you can use your deposit and bonus funds together. If your trade wins, you keep the profit. If your trade loses, you lose only what you wagered. After you complete the 1x playthrough requirement on your bonus, any earnings become yours to withdraw.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for the Texas A&M vs. LSU Game

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on this college football matchup.

Visit Polymarket through an eligible link and click Sign Up Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide your personal information and proof of ID (driver's license or passport with a selfie) Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Navigate to the Texas A&M vs. LSU market and place your first real-money trade Your $50 bonus will be credited once your trade settles

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.