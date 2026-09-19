Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $50 Bonus + Zero-Fee Trades for Florida State vs. Alabama

Looking to trade on college football this Saturday? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $10. On September 19, Polymarket is waiving all trading fees on college football markets, including the Florida State vs. Alabama matchup. Explore prediction market promos and start trading today.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Florida State vs. Alabama

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a welcome offer designed for new traders. You must enter the code during registration to qualify, and you cannot apply it after your account is created. The offer requires a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your $50 trading bonus.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport plus selfie)

Minimum deposit of $10 to unlock the bonus

One-time playthrough requirement on bonus funds

Profits from trades are yours to withdraw after meeting playthrough requirements

On September 19 and 20, Polymarket waives all trading fees on college football markets for games played on those dates. If you trade on the Florida State vs. Alabama game, you avoid the standard taker fee that typically ranges from $1.20 to $1.25 per 100 shares depending on contract price. For example, buying 100 shares at 60 cents normally costs $1.20 in fees, but during this promotion, you pay zero fees and keep the full value of your trade.

The regulated Polymarket app is available on iOS and Android for eligible U.S. users. You no longer need an invitation to register, so you can sign up immediately and start trading prediction markets on sports, politics, finance, and entertainment events.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for the Florida State vs. Alabama Trade

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on the Florida State vs. Alabama game:

Visit Polymarket using a verified link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and complete email verification. Have your personal information ready, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address. Upload a photo of your ID (driver's license or passport) along with a selfie holding that ID for verification. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible college football market, including Florida State vs. Alabama. Your $50 trading bonus will be credited to your account and ready to use on your next trades. Meet the one-time playthrough requirement on your bonus funds, then withdraw any profits as cash.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.