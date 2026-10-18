Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $25 Bonus for Cowboys vs. Packers Prediction Markets

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

New traders can claim a $25 trading bonus when they use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during registration. The offer requires a $10 deposit and is available as of October 18. Start trading on the Cowboys vs. Packers matchup and explore other prediction market promos available today.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Cowboys vs. Packers

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, provide valid identification, and make an initial deposit of at least $10 to qualify. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Cowboys vs. Packers game, your bonus funds become available.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state when claiming the offer

Valid identification required during registration (driver's license or passport plus selfie)

Minimum deposit of $10 to activate the bonus

Bonus applies to trades on any eligible market, including sports events like Cowboys vs. Packers

After meeting the 1x playthrough requirement, profits from bonus trades can be withdrawn as cash

For example, if you deposit $10 and receive your $25 bonus, you could place a trade on the Cowboys vs. Packers outcome. If your trade wins, you keep the profits. If your trade doesn't win, you've used the bonus funds to participate in the market without additional cost from your deposit.

You no longer need an invitation to create a Polymarket account. The previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users. You can register using your email, phone number, or a crypto wallet like MetaMask. Deposit options include debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, and cryptocurrency.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for Cowboys vs. Packers Trading

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on the Cowboys vs. Packers game.

Visit Polymarket through a verified link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address. Complete identity verification by submitting a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto option. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, such as the Cowboys vs. Packers matchup. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account and ready to use on your next trades.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.