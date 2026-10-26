Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $25 Bonus for Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS when you deposit $10 on Monday, October 26. This prediction market promo lets you trade on Dallas vs. Philadelphia Monday Night Football at 8:15 PM ET. The code is required to unlock your welcome offer.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Dallas vs Philadelphia

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify, and you need to enter the code during registration. The bonus applies only in eligible states, excluding Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible area when you sign up.

Once you claim your bonus and place your first trade on the Dallas vs Philadelphia game, your $25 bonus becomes available for trading. If your prediction on the matchup wins, you keep your profits after meeting the 1x playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go your way, you've used the bonus funds without spending additional money from your account.

Key terms and conditions include the following requirements:

Enter code SIBONUS during registration, not after account creation

Deposit minimum $10 to unlock the bonus

Provide valid photo ID and a selfie holding that ID

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Complete at least one real-money trade to claim the bonus

Meet 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing profits

You can fund your account using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. No invitation is required to create a Polymarket account, and you can register through the app on iOS or Android as well.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for the Dallas vs Philadelphia Game

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Monday Night Football.

Register through a verified link and click Sign Up. Enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during registration. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready before you begin. Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Dallas vs Philadelphia game. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account once your trade settles.

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.