Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $25 Bonus for Georgia vs. Ole Miss

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Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS when you trade on Georgia vs. Ole Miss this Saturday, November 7. This prediction market promos offer requires a $10 deposit to unlock your bonus. New users can start trading on this matchup and other markets available through Polymarket's platform.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Georgia vs. Ole Miss

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, deposit at least $10, and complete your first trade on any eligible market, including the Georgia vs. Ole Miss game on Saturday. Once you satisfy these conditions, Polymarket credits your $25 bonus to your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Code SIBONUS is required at registration to claim the bonus

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

A $10 minimum deposit is required to qualify

Photo ID verification is mandatory during signup

The bonus applies to trades on any eligible market, including sports outcomes like Georgia vs. Ole Miss

You must complete a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing profits from bonus trades

If you trade on Georgia vs. Ole Miss and your prediction wins, your profits are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go your way, you can use your bonus funds to place additional trades across Polymarket's full range of markets. The offer is available to both new iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional link and meet all terms.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus and Trade Georgia vs. Ole Miss

Follow these steps to sign up, claim your $25 bonus, and start trading on the Georgia vs. Ole Miss game.

Visit Polymarket through a verified promotional link and click Sign Up Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and complete identity verification with your photo ID Make a $10 deposit using your debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto wallet Place your first trade on any eligible market, including the Georgia vs. Ole Miss matchup on Saturday, November 7 Your $25 bonus will be credited to your account once your trade settles

For a detailed breakdown of how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.