Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $25 Bonus for Jacksonville vs. Baltimore

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS when you trade on Jacksonville vs. Baltimore Thursday Night Football. The offer requires a $10 deposit and is available as of November 5. Explore prediction market promos to maximize your trading opportunities.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Understanding the Polymarket Promo Code for Jacksonville vs. Baltimore

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit at least $10 to qualify, and the code must be entered during registration. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including Jacksonville vs. Baltimore, your bonus credits become available for trading.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible jurisdiction

Enter code SIBONUS during account registration

Provide valid photo ID and a selfie holding that ID

Make a minimum $10 deposit to activate the bonus

Complete at least one real-money trade to claim your $25 bonus

Meet the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing profits

When you trade on Jacksonville vs. Baltimore, your $25 bonus applies to any prediction market available on the platform. If your trade on the game wins, your profits are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade loses, you can use your bonus credits on subsequent trades across sports, politics, or other available markets.

No invitation is required to create a Polymarket account. You can register using your email, a crypto wallet like MetaMask, or other supported methods. The same promotion applies to iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for the Jacksonville vs. Baltimore Game

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on Jacksonville vs. Baltimore:

Visit Polymarket through a verified promotional link and click Sign Up. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email, and current address. Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. Place your first real-money trade on Jacksonville vs. Baltimore or any other eligible market to unlock your $25 trading bonus. Once your bonus is credited, meet the 1x playthrough requirement, and any profits from your trades become available for withdrawal.

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.