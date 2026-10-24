Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $25 Bonus for Week 8 College Football
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Looking to trade on Week 8 College Football? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to unlock a $25 trading bonus when you deposit $10. This welcome offer is available as of October 24, and it applies to all eligible traders looking to participate in prediction market promos on Saturday's slate of games. The code is required to claim this bonus.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Week 8 College Football
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward terms for new traders. You must enter the code during registration, make an initial deposit of $10 or more, and complete at least one real-money trade to unlock your $25 bonus. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profit you generate from your trades becomes yours to withdraw.
Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:
- Code SIBONUS is required at registration to claim the offer
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- Minimum deposit of $10 is required
- You must provide photo ID verification and a selfie holding that ID
- Complete at least one qualifying trade on any eligible market, including Week 8 College Football matchups
- Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, profits are yours to withdraw
For example, if you deposit $10, receive your $25 bonus, and trade on the Indiana at Michigan matchup at Noon ET, any winnings from that trade count toward your playthrough requirement. If your trade generates $15 in profit, you can withdraw that amount once you've completed the playthrough. Conversely, if your trade results in a loss, you simply continue trading until you meet the requirement.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for Week 8 College Football Trading
Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Week 8 College Football:
- Click the verified sign-up link and select "Sign Up" on the Polymarket platform
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address
- Complete ID verification by submitting a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID
- Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto
- Place your first real-money trade on any Week 8 College Football market to unlock your $25 bonus
- Your bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement
For more details on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.