Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $25 Bonus for Week 8 College Football

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Looking to trade on Week 8 College Football? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to unlock a $25 trading bonus when you deposit $10. This welcome offer is available as of October 24, and it applies to all eligible traders looking to participate in prediction market promos on Saturday's slate of games. The code is required to claim this bonus.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Week 8 College Football

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward terms for new traders. You must enter the code during registration, make an initial deposit of $10 or more, and complete at least one real-money trade to unlock your $25 bonus. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profit you generate from your trades becomes yours to withdraw.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Code SIBONUS is required at registration to claim the offer

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Minimum deposit of $10 is required

You must provide photo ID verification and a selfie holding that ID

Complete at least one qualifying trade on any eligible market, including Week 8 College Football matchups

Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, profits are yours to withdraw

For example, if you deposit $10, receive your $25 bonus, and trade on the Indiana at Michigan matchup at Noon ET, any winnings from that trade count toward your playthrough requirement. If your trade generates $15 in profit, you can withdraw that amount once you've completed the playthrough. Conversely, if your trade results in a loss, you simply continue trading until you meet the requirement.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for Week 8 College Football Trading

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Week 8 College Football:

Click the verified sign-up link and select "Sign Up" on the Polymarket platform Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address Complete ID verification by submitting a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any Week 8 College Football market to unlock your $25 bonus Your bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement

For more details on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.