Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $25 Trading Bonus for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10

Get a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. A code is required. As of Thursday, November 12, this is one of the top prediction market promos , and you can use it on NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10 markets.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus once you deposit $10. A code is required, and you must enter SIBONUS during registration. You generally cannot apply a promo code after your account has been created.

Your first qualifying trade can target any eligible game on the Thursday slate across the NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10. That includes the NBA matchups, the NHL games and the Washington at New York game in the NFL. Pick the market that fits you, then place a real-money trade to trigger the bonus.

Here is how a trade could play out. Say you deposit $10 and place your first qualifying trade on any eligible game. If your trade wins, your profit is yours, and once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement on the bonus, any profit from your trades can be withdrawn as cash. If your trade loses, your trading bonus stays available for your next trade or trades.

Keep these terms and conditions in mind before you sign up:

A code is required. Enter SIBONUS at registration.

The offer is available in all states except Nevada.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must provide proof of ID, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10.

You must place a real-money trade on an eligible market to claim the bonus.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before profits can be withdrawn as cash.

You no longer need an invitation to create an account, because the previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users.

The promo code is different from a referral link. A code like SIBONUS unlocks the new-user welcome offer, while referral links belong to Polymarket's separate refer-a-friend program. Eligible iOS and Android users can claim the same offer when they register through a qualifying promotional campaign and meet the offer's terms.

You can fund your account with a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay or crypto, since the platform deals strictly in USD. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address and current address ready before you begin registration. That keeps sign-up quick so you can trade before tip-off, puck drop or kickoff.

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10 Trades

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus and place your first qualifying trade on the eligible NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10 games.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page and click "Sign Up." Enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during registration and verify your email. Submit your proof of ID and confirm you are in an eligible location. Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, ACH, Apple Pay or crypto. Place a real-money trade on any eligible NBA, NHL or NFL Week 10 game market. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement to withdraw profits as cash.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.