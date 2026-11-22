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Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to get a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit on Sunday, November 22. A code is required, and you can use it to trade on Minnesota vs. San Francisco on Sunday Night Football. Check out other prediction market promos to compare offers.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Vikings vs. 49ers

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is required to trigger the new-user welcome offer. Enter it during registration, because you generally cannot apply a promo code after your account has been created. Once you deposit $10 and place your first real-money trade, you unlock a $25 trading bonus.

The Vikings vs. 49ers matchup on Sunday Night Football is a strong target for your first trade. Polymarket lists the game at 8:20 PM ET, with moneyline, spread and total markets available. You can also trade on other eligible markets, including sports, politics and news.

Here is a simple example of how the bonus works. Say you deposit $10 and place a trade on the Vikings vs. 49ers moneyline. If your trade wins, your profit is yours once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, and it can be withdrawn as cash. If your trade loses, your $25 trading bonus is still credited and ready to use on your next trades.

Here are the key terms and conditions for the offer:

The promo code SIBONUS is required at registration.

You must deposit at least $10 to qualify.

The offer is available in all states except Nevada (NV).

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must provide proof of ID, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and an accompanying selfie holding that ID.

You must complete a real-money trade on any eligible market to claim the bonus.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before profits can be withdrawn as cash.

You no longer need an invitation or waitlist spot to create an account.

The promo code is different from a referral link. A code like SIBONUS unlocks the new-user welcome offer, while a Polymarket referral code is part of the separate refer-a-friend program. Eligible iOS and Android users can claim the same promotion when they register through a qualifying promotional campaign and meet the offer's terms.

Polymarket deals strictly in USD. You can fund your account with a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay or crypto. You can also sign up with a crypto wallet such as MetaMask.

Current Polymarket Prices for Vikings vs. 49ers

Vikings @ 49ers (8:20 PM ET) Moneyline: MIN ~39% / SF ~61%

Vikings @ 49ers (8:20 PM ET) Spread: SF ~-3.5 (~50%)

Vikings @ 49ers (8:20 PM ET) Total: ~46.5 (Over ~50%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code for Vikings vs. 49ers

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus and trade on Sunday Night Football.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page and click "Sign Up." Enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS and verify your email with the code you receive. Submit your proof of ID, including a selfie holding your ID. Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, ACH, Apple Pay or crypto. Place a real-money trade on the Vikings vs. 49ers market. Use your $25 trading bonus on your next trades.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.