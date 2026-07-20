Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $50 Trading Bonus for Dodgers vs. Phillies, MLB Prediction Markets

Looking to get involved with prediction market promos ahead of Monday's matchup? Polymarket is offering a $50 bonus when you sign up with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. This welcome offer gives you the chance to trade on the Dodgers vs. Phillies game and explore the platform's unique prediction markets.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for the Dodgers vs. Phillies

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 welcome bonus when you meet the platform's requirements. To claim this offer, you'll need to deposit a minimum of $20 into your account after entering the code during registration. The bonus becomes available once your deposit is confirmed, giving you additional funds to trade on the Dodgers vs. Phillies matchup and other prediction markets.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the bonus

Promo code SIBONUS must be entered during the registration process

A minimum deposit of $20 is required to activate the $50 bonus

Valid photo ID and a selfie holding that ID are required for verification

Once you've claimed your bonus, you can start trading on the Dodgers vs. Phillies game on Monday. If you predict the Dodgers will win and they do, your trade profits. If the Phillies pull off the victory instead, your trade loses value. Polymarket's prediction markets work differently than traditional sportsbooks, allowing you to buy and sell shares based on your outlook for the game's outcome.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Offer and Trade on Dodgers vs. Phillies

Getting started with Polymarket and the SIBONUS promo code takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your $50 bonus and begin trading on Monday's matchup:

Visit Polymarket's website and click the "Sign Up" button to begin registration Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the account creation process Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID for verification Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Enter a deposit amount of at least $20 and confirm the transaction Once your deposit is confirmed, your $50 bonus will be credited to your account Navigate to the Dodgers vs. Phillies market and start trading on the game's outcome

Polymarket offers far more than just sports trading. You can also trade on markets covering politics, economics, entertainment, culture, and climate topics. This diverse range of prediction markets sets Polymarket apart from traditional sportsbooks and gives you plenty of options beyond Monday's game. For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how they stack up.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.