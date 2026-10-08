Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim a $25 Bonus for Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football brings an exciting opportunity to trade on Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $25 trading bonus when you deposit $10. This welcome offer is available now for eligible users looking to start trading on the Tampa Bay vs Dallas matchup and other prediction market promos . The code unlocks $25 in bonus funds to use across sports markets and beyond.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Thursday Night Football

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward terms for new traders. You must enter the code during registration, make a $10 deposit, and complete your first trade to unlock the $25 bonus. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement on your bonus funds, any profits you generate become yours to withdraw as cash.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Enter code SIBONUS during registration to qualify

Provide valid photo ID and a selfie holding that ID

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more

Complete at least one real-money trade to claim the bonus

The bonus applies to any eligible market, including Thursday Night Football trading opportunities

For example, if you deposit $10 and receive your $25 bonus, you have $35 total to trade with. If you place a trade on the Tampa Bay vs Dallas matchup and your prediction generates a $15 profit, you keep that $15 after meeting the playthrough requirement. The bonus cannot be withdrawn as cash until you satisfy the playthrough terms, but profits from your trades are yours to keep.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus

Follow these steps to register, claim your bonus, and start trading on Thursday Night Football:

Visit Polymarket through a verified promotional link and click Sign Up Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email, and address Submit valid photo ID and a selfie holding that ID for verification Make your first deposit of $10 or more using debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including Thursday Night Football options Your $25 bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trades

For more details on how Polymarket compares to other platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky; always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.