Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim a $50 Bonus for Lions vs Bills
New traders can claim a $50 trading bonus on Polymarket this Thursday, September 17 by using the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. The offer requires a $10 deposit to unlock, and you'll need to complete your first trade on the Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills matchup to claim your bonus. Check out other prediction market promos available today.
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Lions vs. Bills
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 trading bonus when you sign up and meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, deposit at least $10, and place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Lions vs. Bills game on Thursday. Once you complete these steps, your $50 bonus will be credited to your account.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:
- Code required: SIBONUS (must be entered during registration)
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- Minimum deposit: $10
- Bonus amount: $50 trading credit
- Must provide valid ID (driver's license or passport with selfie)
- Must be physically located in an eligible state
- Bonus requires 1x playthrough before profits can be withdrawn
For example, if you deposit $10, receive your $50 bonus, and trade on whether the Lions or Bills will win on Thursday, any profits you generate from that $50 bonus become yours to withdraw once you meet the playthrough requirement. The bonus applies to all prediction markets on the platform, so you can trade on sports, politics, finance, crypto, and entertainment events alongside the Lions vs. Bills game.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus
Follow these steps to sign up and claim your $50 bonus for trading on Lions vs. Bills:
- Visit Polymarket through a verified promotional link and click "Sign Up"
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email, and current address
- Submit valid ID verification (photo of driver's license or passport with accompanying selfie)
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto
- Place your first real-money trade on the Lions vs. Bills market or any other eligible market
- Your $50 trading bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade
Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.